Covid-19: Indian variant now under investigation in UK

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Indian origin home minister, Priti Patel, must explain as to how this Indian variant endup in UK. Why India, despite being epicenter of covid and now having it's own variant is not in red list of countries?

It is beyond being criminal negligence.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
Taimoor Khan said:
Indian origin home minister, Priti Patel, must explain as to how this Indian variant endup in UK. Why India, despite being epicenter of covid and now having it's own variant is not in red list of countries?

It is beyond being criminal negligence.
electron microscope picture of the covid19 indian variant released:
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
@waz Does this give you idea of the Indian soft and hard power. Pakistan was banged up on red list two weeks ago. India glowing red hot with covid radiating like a nuclear fallout and now we even have a Indian variant detected.

Yet India is still not on the red list.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Indus Pakistan said:
@waz Does this give you idea of the Indian soft and hard power. Pakistan was banged up on red list two weeks ago. India glowing red hot with covid radiating like a nuclear fallout and now we even have a Indian variant detected.

Yet India is still not on the red list.
True, and this has now hit them in the faces. You should see the comments section on some of the right leaning papers.
 
B

Bilal.

Aug 9, 2013
Soon they will have a triple and quadruple mutation variant after kumbh mela fiasco...
We had heard of super spreader individuals but this is turning out to be a super spreader country.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
waz said:
True, and this has now hit them in the faces. You should see the comments section on some of the right leaning papers.
Hear what sky reporter said, why Pakistan and Bangladesh is on red list and India isnt?

This is criminal negligence by Boris government and now heads must role. It's not like no one knew about India being epicenter of covid but reports of "Indian virus" was already known. There is no excuse on this, atleast priti patel must be fired.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Indian variant COVID virus is like the ISI: unable to detect and can bypass the immune system!! It’s like the death warrant from the virus being issued at its will....

Put RAW/RSS/Hindutva agents in high places, and see the ISI reaction....
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Taimoor Khan said:
Hear what sky reporter said, why Pakistan and Bangladesh is on red list and India isnt?

This is criminal negligence by Boris government and now heads must role. It's not like no one knew about India being epicenter of covid but reports of "Indian virus" was already known. There is no excuse on this, atleast priti patel must be fired.
Yep it's all turning very bad for them, and just reeks of double standards.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
This just keeps on getting worse. Boris you moron....

Scientists said the appearance of the "double mutant" strain was a "disaster" and branded the prime minister "crazy" for still considering a trade trip to India later this month.

Experts have questioned why India has not yet been added to the red list of countries given the concern over the strain.

Professor Christina Pagel, professor of operational research at University College London, had previously branded the the prime minister's planned trade trip to India "crazy".

But she said even though it had already been detected, it did "not make going okay".


Deepti Gurdasani, senior lecturer in epidemiology at Queen Mary University of London urged the government to act, tweeting: "Not only do we are we continuing to see rises of the so-called South Africa variant, despite efforts to contain it, we also seem to have imported the double mutant from India – with *77* cases identified so far.

"When were these identified? And why isn't the govt acting?


uk.yahoo.com

'This is a disaster': Boris Johnson urged to act after cases of Indian 'double mutant' variant found in UK

Experts have called for the government to take action after it emerged that a concerning COVID variant first found in India has already been detected in the UK.
uk.yahoo.com uk.yahoo.com
 
koolio

koolio

Sep 5, 2006
waz said:
Yep it's all turning very bad for them, and just reeks of double standards.
It's more than criminal negligence, despite Pakistan being put on red list with much lower number of cases compared to India, India still remains on the green list, I would not be surprised if Boris announces further Covid restrictions.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
Let's hope this double mutant variant doesn't come to Pakistan.

But then again, this variant is already known in India for a while and Brits just found out which doesn't necessary mean it's new arrival, meaning it was already there for a while. Which means, this variant might already be in Pakistan by now. And if not then most likely will be here shortly one way or another, if not through UK then probably from Dubai or some other middle eastern country etc.
 
