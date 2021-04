Covid-19: Indian variant now under investigation in UK

Experts have questioned why India has not yet been added to the Scientists said the appearance of the "double mutant" strain was a "disaster" and branded the prime minister "crazy" for still considering a trade trip to India later this month.Experts have questioned why India has not yet been added to the red list of countries given the concern over the strain.

Professor Christina Pagel, professor of operational research at University College London, had previously branded the the prime minister's planned trade trip to India "crazy". Deepti Gurdasani, senior lecturer in epidemiology at Queen Mary University of London urged the government to act, tweeting: "Not only do we are we continuing to see rises of the so-called South Africa variant, despite efforts to contain it, we also seem to have imported the double mutant from India – with *77* cases identified so far.