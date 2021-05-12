Covid-19 India: Woman tests positive after Kumbh visit, infects 33 others

A Bangalore woman, who returned from the Kumbh mela in Uttarakhand last month, tested positive for Covid-19 and infected 33 others, including 13 psychiatric patients.Fortunately, most of those who got infected have now recovered. According to a Bangalore civic body official, the woman's daughter-in-law is a psychiatrist and was treating 13 patients. A few days after her mother-in-law tested positive after returning from Uttarakhand, she too went for a test, which indicated she had acquired the virus.About 15 patients and staffers at the hospital also tested positive. “But none of the infected had severe symptoms and they were treated in the facility,” the civic official told the media. “As we traced further, we found that the source was a person who returned from the Kumbh mela and was in the psychiatrist’s family.”The psychiatrist worked at Spandana, a psychiatry hospital. According to Dr Mahesh Gowda, who heads it, an entire floor had to be blocked after 13 patients turned positive.The Kumbh mela in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, held between March 31 and April 24, saw more than 3.5 million pilgrims descend on the town. Most were without masks and intermingled freely, especially in the river. It has been described as “a super-spreader” of Covid.