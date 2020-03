Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad

India has shifted all personnel at its consulates in Herat and Jalalabad to the Afghanistan capital of Kabul because of concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, people familiar with developments said on Sunday.

the consulate at Herat is located very close to the border with Iran and the region has seen a massive influx of Afghan refugees and workers from the neighbouring country

It was also felt that the medical facilities in both Herat and Jalalabad were not as good as those available in Kabul,

It also came in the wake of reports that Islamic State terrorists targeted a Sikh place of worship in Kabul due to the strong security measures at the Indian mission in the Afghan capital.