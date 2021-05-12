COVID-19 in Los Angeles: Over 25% of cases are fully vaccinated people

Antibody-dependent Enhancement (ADE) and Vaccines | Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Immune responses to pathogens involve many cells and proteins of the immune system. Early during an infection, these responses are non-specific, meaning that although they are directed at the pathogen, they are not specific to it. This is called innate immunity.

There is a lot of talk about these vaccines causing ADE.' Many vaccines work by inducing neutralizing antibodies. However, not all antibody responses are created equal. Sometimes antibodies do not prevent cell entry and, on rare occasions, they may actuallythe ability of a virus to enter cells and cause a worsening of disease through a mechanism called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).'