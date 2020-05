In a time, when spitting in public attracts fine, Arvindbhai Gordhanbhai Raiyani spit in kitchen that feeds needy in Gujarat’s Rajkot amid lockdown.

On Friday, realising that his act had not gone down well with his constituents, Raiyani released a photograph of Rajkot Municipal Corporation receipt where he’s fined Rs 500 for spitting in public place.This is not the first time the MLA has been part of a controversy, in June last year, he had reportedly hurled abuses at a cricket commentator during a local league cricket match, according to Ahmedabad Mirror Reacting to the incident caught on camera, Viral Bhatt, office secretary, of Rajkot Congress said common men are penalised by police while “BJP goons” go scot-free. He does not even realise that he’s putting others to danger.The video also exposes how the people of BJP manage to get their stock of tobacco when all the pan shops are closed. Despite being a public representative, he can be seen not adhering to government norm of using mask in a public place.326 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 02 in Gujarat, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 4,721. Among the total people infected as on date, 735 have recovered and 236 have passed away.