Covid-19 in China: Thousands of students quarantined as authorities fight to keep latest surge in cases under control

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
Thousands of students quarantined in China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak
Residents of two student halls in a university city in Liaoning province are ordered into quarantine, while thousands more have been isolated.
www.scmp.com
At least 10,000 students have been quarantined in a city in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning after a Covid-19 outbreak.
Two student halls in the west zone of Zhuanghe’s university town were vacated, with 3,291 of its former occupants – now considered close contacts and “high-risk” individuals – transferred to quarantine hotels, the health authorities in Dalian city said on Sunday.
The 7,884 students that lived elsewhere in the zone were not transferred to hotels, but were isolated in halls under “closed-loop management”, and other areas locked down.