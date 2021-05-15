COVID-19 | Grief and pain as virus overwhelms India

Scenes of heartbreak as loved ones mourn for India's over 258,000 coronavirus victims.

Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)A man mourns as he sits next to the burning pyre of a relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)A relative mourns as she stands next to the coffin of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a COVID-19 hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)Family members sit next to the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)A man reacts before the cremation of his relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)