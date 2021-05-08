Covid-19: European Union Challenges President Biden’s Proposal to Waive Patents on Covid-19 Vaccines.

Here’s what you need to know:

India’s vaccinations decline as its virus outbreak reaches new highs.

Millions of Johnson & Johnson doses sit unused across three continents.

Signs of an improving pandemic outlook may be emerging for younger Americans.

New York City plans a $25 million program to put artists back to work.

Australia confirms it will allow its citizens to return home from India starting May 15, and other news from around the world.

Want a coronavirus vaccine? U.S. pharmacies say walk right in.

