What's new

COVID-19: European Commission takes legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine supply

Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
496
1
672
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
EU are not giving this up, the bigger racket they make of this the bigger their fall.

A legal case has been started by the European Commission against AstraZeneca over its "complete failure" to meet delivery and contractual agreements, Ireland's health minister has said.

Speaking to the Irish parliament, Stephen Donnelly said on Thursday: "With regard to AstraZeneca, a legal case has been initiated by the Commission and earlier this week I have joined Ireland as one of the parties to that legal case, specifically around AstraZeneca's complete failure to meet its delivery and contractual agreements for April, May and June."

Under its contract, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm is committed to supplying 180 million doses - enough for 90 million people - to the EU in the second quarter of this year.

But EU officials have repeatedly accused the drugmaker of under-delivering.

Its chief executive Pascal Soriot told the EU Parliament in February that he believed they were on track to meet commitments for the second quarter.

The legal action comes amid ongoing concerns that the COVID-19 vaccine could be linked to blood clots.

Several countries in the bloc halted their rollout of the jab, but the European regulator has now ruled that "unusual" blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect.

news.sky.com

COVID-19: European Commission takes legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine supply

A legal case has been started by the European Commission against AstraZeneca over its "complete failure" to meet delivery and contractual agreements, Ireland's health minister has said.
news.sky.com news.sky.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom