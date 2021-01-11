What's new

Covid-19 - Devastating Second Wave in India - Updates and Discussion

India ready to save world with 2 locally made vaccines: Modi
TNN &amp; Agencies | Jan 10, 2021, 01:46 IST



PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: India is ready to help protect the world with not one but two ‘Made in India’ coronavirus vaccines, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he asserted that the world was watching how the country conducts the globe’s biggest vaccination programme.
In his address at the inauguration of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, Modi said: “In the corona era, today India is among the countries with the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the world. Today, India is ready to protect humanity with not one, but two Made in India corona vaccines.”

He also said India has the most vibrant democracy, days after the violence on Capitol Hill shocked the US and much of the world.
In his virtual address on the theme of ‘Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, he said: “Being the pharmacy of the world, India has supplied important medicines to all those in need in the world in the past and is also doing so now.”

“When India got Independence it was said that such a poor and under-literate country will disintegrate and democracy was impossible here. Today’s truth is that India is united and if democracy is most strong, vibrant and lively anywhere in the world, it is in India,” he said.
Modi said he felt very proud about the praise for Indian diaspora and also lauded them for their contributions to the PM-CARES Fund, which has been used to boost health infrastructure in the country.
“When India got Independence it was said that such a poor and under-literate country will disintegrate and democracy was impossible here. Today’s truth is that India is united and if democracy is most strong, vibrant and lively anywhere in the world, it is in India,” he said
What will be tomorrow's truth?

This is a direct challenge to US of A.
 
Another delusional feel good statement. Even the Indian puppy Bangladesh is buying the Pfizer vaccine because of uncertainty about the Indian vaccine. Other than the US, India has the worst track record of managing the Pandemic.
 
lol..

this modi makes me laugh...


abey... provide food and toliets then talk
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2014
5,742
-10
4,372
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
1st from cow dunk
2nd will be from piss
2 vaccine 2 weeks gap of each dose for every indian on planet.
 
