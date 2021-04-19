What's new

COVID-19: Delhi hospital overwhelmed by COVID

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,622
1
72,500
Country
China
Location
China
COVID-19: Delhi hospital overwhelmed by COVID
Sky News' Alex Crawford reports from Delhi, where there is not enough oxygen to cope with the huge numbers of COVID-19 patients. Dead bodies are carried out of a heaving hospital being pushed to breaking point as the COVID-19 critical cases pour in.

 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
3,604
2
4,396
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Situation is pretty bleak. Hope they get to their senses and oust Modi and vote in a sensible person come next election.
 
Daghalodi

Daghalodi

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2009
4,138
1
4,412
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Absolutely Horrific.

I hope and Pray a Miracle works for India.

While Indian trolls on PDF are still posting BS about biggest Oxygen producer, Vaccine Drive and Cow Urine,

They just cant accept the Reality.

Their Media has brainwashed them into believing something they are not.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,622
1
72,500
Country
China
Location
China
The worst thing to the population is that Indian government refuses aids and help from China, the world biggest medical products producer. Don't let hate blind human common sense!

China says ready to help but India looks elsewhere for oxygen
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

oxygen crisis in india: China says ready to help but India looks elsewhere for oxygen | India News - Times of India

India News: With India reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, China said Thursday it stood ready to provide India with the necessary support and assistance to get t
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
India's COVID tsunami leaves bodies piling up as oxygen, medicines, vaccines and hospital beds run short
Replies
1
Views
69
Dalit
Dalit
Dalit
When I predicted this they were mocking me
2 3
Replies
30
Views
890
Dalit
Dalit
Dalit
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee Covid
Replies
1
Views
110
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Vanguard One
India's COVID-19 outbreak is now the world's fastest-growing
Replies
2
Views
171
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
onebyone
Recovering from Covid-19 in India: 'I can't get the images out of my head'
Replies
0
Views
233
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom