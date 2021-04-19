beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,622
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
COVID-19: Delhi hospital overwhelmed by COVID
Sky News' Alex Crawford reports from Delhi, where there is not enough oxygen to cope with the huge numbers of COVID-19 patients. Dead bodies are carried out of a heaving hospital being pushed to breaking point as the COVID-19 critical cases pour in.
Sky News' Alex Crawford reports from Delhi, where there is not enough oxygen to cope with the huge numbers of COVID-19 patients. Dead bodies are carried out of a heaving hospital being pushed to breaking point as the COVID-19 critical cases pour in.