UK has adjusted his deaths figures today. The deaths in the nursing homes were not counted in the earlier figures.Today UK decided to add those figures for earlier period this month. These are still not upto date figures for the deaths in Nursing homes.Now UK is number 3 in the total death figures, behind USA and Italy.I have been arguing with few participants that every country is declaring the figures using different criterion.I know UK was only declaring figures for the deaths in the Hospitals. Today Hospices and Nursing homes are added.The deaths at home are still not counted.The Indians are also playing some kind of games here. There figures do not make any sense.With time it would be revealed their figures were also higher.