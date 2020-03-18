What's new

Covid-19 Death Toll in U.S. Tops 190,000

Austin Powers

The nation’s death toll attributed to Covid-19 surpassed 190,000 on Wednesday, while new coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose by more than 26,000 on Tuesday well below the daily tallies of recent months.
New coronavirus cases rise at a slower pace than in recent months, coinciding with a drop in testing


The nation’s death toll attributed to Covid-19 surpassed 190,000 on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, while new coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose by more than 26,000 on Tuesday, well below the daily tallies of recent months. However, the lower daily count also coincided with a recent decline in testing.

Overall, total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic in the spring totaled more than 6.3 million, a little under a quarter of the global tally to date.

Cases: The U.S. reported 26,387 new cases for Tuesday, the second day in a row that the figure came in below 30,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Before Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, the country’s daily new case count hadn’t been under 30,000 since June 21.

Testing: Tests in the U.S. have also been lower in recent days compared with earlier in September. For Sept. 8, the U.S. had 508,706 new tests, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The day before, the U.S. had 588,297 new tests. Both days were substantially lower than Sept. 4, when the number of new tests topped 900,000.
 
