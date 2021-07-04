Covid-19: Daily deaths hit record 153 in Bangladesh as toll tops 15,000
8,661 new cases reported while infection rate jumps to 28.99%
Bangladesh has yet again recorded its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began while surpassing the 15,000 mark.
The health authorities reported 153 deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 15,065.
The new record surpassed the previous high of 143 on Thursday.
The country saw the death toll to rise by 1,000 in only nine days. Previously, it took at least 10 days to cross the mark when the country battled the second wave of pandemic in April.
The Covid-19 hotspot Khulna reported 51 deaths, the most among the eight divisions, followed by Dhaka with 46 deaths.
Chittagong and Rangpur divisions counted 15 deaths each while Rajshahi 12, Mymensingh nine, Barisal three, and Sylhet two.
Meanwhile, another 8,661 people tested positive over the 24-hour period as the number of total infections rose to 944,917 in the country.
Dhaka logged 4,207 cases, the highest among the divisions followed Khulna with 1,304 cases and Rajshahi with 992, according to the latest figures by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)."
Khulna is the most affected and this seems due to closeness to India and the relatively large Hindu population which would have meant a lot of mixing with W Bengal.
Kulna has just one tenth BD's population and is recording one third of all deaths but this is likely to change soon as Dhaka logged 4,207 cases, the highest among the divisions followed Khulna with 1,304 cases and Rajshahi with 992, according to the latest figures by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
"Of the 153 deceased – 96 men and 57 women – 70 were aged above 60, 45 aged between 51 and 60, 24 aged between 41 and 50, 11 aged between 31 and 40, and three in 21-30 age group."
BD beeds to jab asap all those above 60 and any below with "underlying health conditions" and then it can probably protect 90% of those likely to be hospitalised and 99% likely to die. More than likely the majority of those under 60 had "underlying health conditions" that made them more vulnerable to the virus.
The week-long strict lockdown is certainly not enough and we probably need around 3 weeks minimum to bring the virus down to levels before some of the new restrictions could be relaxed.
BD is now in a very serious situation similar to what India was in late March/early April and the week long national lockdown will not be enough. 3 weeks is the minimum and unfortunately BD may be in and out of lockdowns till around October this year before the "vulnerable" 15-20% have been doubled jabbed, and hence restrictions can be mainly lifted.