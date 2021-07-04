Covid-19: Daily deaths hit record 153 in Bangladesh as toll tops 15,000 8,661 new cases reported while infection rate jumps to 28.99%

Khulna is the most affected and this seems due to closeness to India and the relatively large Hindu population which would have meant a lot of mixing with W Bengal.Kulna has just one tenth BD's population and is recording one third of all deaths but this is likely to change soon as Dhaka logged 4,207 cases, the highest among the divisions followed Khulna with 1,304 cases and Rajshahi with 992, according to the latest figures by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).BD beeds to jab asap all those above 60 and any below with "underlying health conditions" and then it can probably protect 90% of those likely to be hospitalised and 99% likely to die. More than likely the majority of those under 60 had "underlying health conditions" that made them more vulnerable to the virus.The week-long strict lockdown is certainly not enough and we probably need around 3 weeks minimum to bring the virus down to levels before some of the new restrictions could be relaxed.BD is now in a very serious situation similar to what India was in late March/early April and the week long national lockdown will not be enough. 3 weeks is the minimum and unfortunately BD may be in and out of lockdowns till around October this year before the "vulnerable" 15-20% have been doubled jabbed, and hence restrictions can be mainly lifted.