COVID-19 crisis jolts Ford, Volkswagen, other foreign carmakers' India dream

Carmakers that saw nearly a decade of Indian sales growth wiped out in 2020 are expecting a bounce back in demand this year. But it is likely to be led by small, affordable cars - a sector dominated by homegrown leader Maruti Suzuki and rival Hyundai

India has already seen General Motors and Harley-Davidson shut up shop last year.

The long-term potential remains, analysts say, with India home to only around 27 cars per 1,000 people.





http://mecometer.com/image/barchart-similar-countries/pakistan/vehicles-per-thousand-people.png Pakistan has around 20 passenger vehicles per 1000 citizens compared to 17 in India.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Ford, Honda, Skoda and Volkswagen saw sales in India drop 20%-28% last fiscal year through March 31, more than twice the decline at Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Utilisation levels have fallen below 30% at some foreign manufacturers' factories, data from SIAM showed. That is a far cry from their initial goals.



Nissan had hoped for 5% share of India's car market by 2020 but has less than 1% today. Honda told Reuters in 2018 that to be a "meaningful player" it needed 10% market share. Its share has fallen to 3% from 5% back then, and it has closed one of two plants in the country.

And Ford, which has invested over $2 billion in India, has less than a 2% share. To compete in India companies need a steady stream of new products, which needs more investment, said LMC's Ammar Master. "Automakers with an aged product range face an uphill battle and are at a greater risk of losing sales and market share," he said, adding companies like Ford, Nissan and Honda do not currently have strong product pipelines.

India last year withdrew its export incentive scheme - crucial for companies like Ford and Volkswagen that ship out more cars than they sell locally - and is yet to finalise a new one.

