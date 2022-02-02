COVID-19 Coronavirus - Updates

What's new

February 2, 2022​

Summary​

  1. A sub-variant of Omicron has now been detected in 57 countries, the World Health Organization says
  2. In some countries, BA.2 now accounts for over half of sequenced Omicron cases, the WHO says
  3. Estimated UK Covid infections rose to more than 3 million last week, according to the ONS
  4. The government has written off £8.7bn spent on PPE during pandemic, accounts show
  5. Items costing £673m were unusable, while £750m of equipment was not used before it expired
  6. Another Tory MP has called for Boris Johnson to resign, as the fallout from parties held in No 10 continues
  7. Tobias Ellwood says the Conservative Party is "slipping into a very ugly place"
  8. In France, restrictions are being eased, with face masks no longer compulsory outdoors, and an end to limits on large crowds
  9. Tonga is to go into lockdown after a handful of Covid cases were recorded in the capital city Nuku'alofa
 
