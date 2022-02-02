COVID-19 Coronavirus - Updates

February 2, 2022
Summary
- A sub-variant of Omicron has now been detected in 57 countries, the World Health Organization says
- In some countries, BA.2 now accounts for over half of sequenced Omicron cases, the WHO says
- Estimated UK Covid infections rose to more than 3 million last week, according to the ONS
- The government has written off £8.7bn spent on PPE during pandemic, accounts show
- Items costing £673m were unusable, while £750m of equipment was not used before it expired
- Another Tory MP has called for Boris Johnson to resign, as the fallout from parties held in No 10 continues
- Tobias Ellwood says the Conservative Party is "slipping into a very ugly place"
- In France, restrictions are being eased, with face masks no longer compulsory outdoors, and an end to limits on large crowds
- Tonga is to go into lockdown after a handful of Covid cases were recorded in the capital city Nuku'alofa