Covid-19 claims 65 more lives, another 1,739 test positive in 24 hours

www.dhakatribune.com

Covid-19 claims 65 more lives, another 1,739 test positive in 24 hours

Death toll reaches 11,644
Every life lost is sad but good to see that BD is following SOPs and there is enough social distancing, immunity from prior infection, exposure from other coronaviruses, and the vaccines to force the R number below 1 again.


Positive cases - Have gone down from a 7-day daily average of 7000 on April 9th to 2150 today.

Recorded deaths - Have gone down from a 7-day daily average of 100 on April 21st to 71 today.


Of course these are all underestimates, especially the positive case numbers, but the important thing is the trend.

Hot and humid Monsoon conditions from the latter part of May/early June should also help keep the virus at bay while BD carries on the roll-out of the jab to it's most vulnerable 15-20% of the population.
 
Take the government figures on infections and deaths with a bag of salt.
There is gross under-reporting in Bangladesh due to various reasons including poor people avoiding tests and treatment to keep their jobs, relatives of dead covid victims suppressing diagnosis for burials to go smoothly, administrative incompetence, etc..

The recent dip in numbers is due to the temporary and unsustainable lockdown + people leaving Dhaka early for Eid. Just wait and watch how the numbers explode once people return to work and the Indian strain takes hold.

This time you will see real "Eid er por Andolon" by Covid.
 
Here you go. May God help us:

BREAKING: Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant Published at 02:32 pm May 8th, 2021 Representational Photo Bigstock The variant was detected from a sample collected at a Dhaka hospital, says the IEDCR Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant...
defence.pk
 
Covid-19 for all intents and purposes will become irrelevant in BD by September if the dumb BD government just signs the deal for 4 million emergency doses of Sputnik for BD and then quickly takes the Russian offer to set up local production.

AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective against the Indian variant as only 4 people out of thousands infected with the virus in the UK have so far died.
In a UK care home with very elderly and frail residents, 15 caught the Indian variant and only 4 needed hospital treatment for non-severe disease.

Just like people were panicking last March/April about a catastrophe in BD, we are seeing similar again.

As for the situation in BD, the virus is well back in its box again.

www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh's daily Covid-19 deaths drop to lowest in nearly two months

261 news cases recorded
Tribune Desk
  • Published at 04:10 pm May 15th, 2021
swab test covid bangladesh

A health workers takes a nasal swab from a woman in Bangladesh for Covid-19 testing Reuters
261 news cases recorded
Bangladesh has registered 261 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally so far to 779,796.
The death toll climbed to 12,124 after 22 fatalities were recorded in a 24-hour time frame until Saturday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.
Meanwhile, another 964 patients recovered from the infectious disease through treatment at home and in hospital care, which brought the total recovery count to 721,435.
 
