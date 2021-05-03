Covid-19 claims 65 more lives, another 1,739 test positive in 24 hours

Every life lost is sad but good to see that BD is following SOPs and there is enough social distancing, immunity from prior infection, exposure from other coronaviruses, and the vaccines to force the R number below 1 again.Positive cases - Have gone down from a 7-day daily average of 7000 on April 9th to 2150 today.Recorded deaths - Have gone down from a 7-day daily average of 100 on April 21st to 71 today.Of course these are all underestimates, especially the positive case numbers, but the important thing is the trend.Hot and humid Monsoon conditions from the latter part of May/early June should also help keep the virus at bay while BD carries on the roll-out of the jab to it's most vulnerable 15-20% of the population.