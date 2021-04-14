Covid-19: Chinese vaccines may need changes to improve efficacy, admits official

The usual answer tree:Non-China: We are using X.Chinese PDF: Is our government doing it?Non-China: NoChinese PDF: Then X is stupid and dangerous. I would never use it.months passChinese official: We are looking at XNon-China: Hey looks like you guys are thinking about X.Chinese PDF: Yes, and we have been developing X for 20 years..so it was way before the West...so we weren't copying. Bravo China for being ahead of the West in cutting edge thinking. We are way ahead of them on X.Non-China: LOL!