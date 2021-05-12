What's new

COVID-19 Cases Spike in Most States in US

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,738
1
77,072
Country
China
Location
China
COVID-19 Cases Spike in Most States in US
By Braeden Waddell
July 30, 2021, at 5:05 p.m.

Daily COVID-19 case rates across the country have risen in nearly all states since June as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, according to a new report from USAFacts.

The report, which excludes Nebraska because the state no longer regularly updates COVID-19 case counts, found that every state but Iowa has increased daily new cases compared to mid-June.

USAFacts' analysis also shows that six states have seen their number of positive COVID-19 cases shoot up more than 400% in recent weeks: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

All 15 states with a seven-day average case rate higher than the U.S. average, around 18 cases per 100,000 people, also had lower vaccination rates than the U.S. as a whole, although not all states with low vaccination rates have seen case rates spike.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

D
How India’s second wave became the worst COVID-19 surge in the world
Replies
0
Views
153
d00od00o
D
D
Rural south India is becoming new Covid-19 epicentre
Replies
0
Views
77
d00od00o
D
Dalit
Lancet editorial blames Modi for mismanaging India's Covid crisis
Replies
12
Views
387
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
RabzonKhan
U.S. boosts Taiwan's COVID-19 fight with vaccines as senators visit
Replies
0
Views
113
RabzonKhan
RabzonKhan
D
Lancet editorial slams Modi govt on India's COVID crisis: 'Stifling criticism inexcusable'
Replies
0
Views
136
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom