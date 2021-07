COVID-19 Cases Spike in Most States in US

By Braeden Waddell July 30, 2021, at 5:05 p.m.Daily COVID-19 case rates across the country have risen in nearly all states since June as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, according to a new report from USAFacts The report, which excludes Nebraska because the state no longer regularly updates COVID-19 case counts, found that every state but Iowa has increased daily new cases compared to mid-June.USAFacts' analysis also shows that six states have seen their number of positive COVID-19 cases shoot up more than 400% in recent weeks: Alabama South Carolina and Tennessee All 15 states with a seven-day average case rate higher than the U.S. average, around 18 cases per 100,000 people, also had lower vaccination rates than the U.S. as a whole, although not all states with low vaccination rates have seen case rates spike.