beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 39,738
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
COVID-19 Cases Spike in Most States in US
By Braeden Waddell
July 30, 2021, at 5:05 p.m.
Daily COVID-19 case rates across the country have risen in nearly all states since June as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, according to a new report from USAFacts.
The report, which excludes Nebraska because the state no longer regularly updates COVID-19 case counts, found that every state but Iowa has increased daily new cases compared to mid-June.
USAFacts' analysis also shows that six states have seen their number of positive COVID-19 cases shoot up more than 400% in recent weeks: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
All 15 states with a seven-day average case rate higher than the U.S. average, around 18 cases per 100,000 people, also had lower vaccination rates than the U.S. as a whole, although not all states with low vaccination rates have seen case rates spike.
By Braeden Waddell
July 30, 2021, at 5:05 p.m.
Daily COVID-19 case rates across the country have risen in nearly all states since June as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, according to a new report from USAFacts.
The report, which excludes Nebraska because the state no longer regularly updates COVID-19 case counts, found that every state but Iowa has increased daily new cases compared to mid-June.
USAFacts' analysis also shows that six states have seen their number of positive COVID-19 cases shoot up more than 400% in recent weeks: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
All 15 states with a seven-day average case rate higher than the U.S. average, around 18 cases per 100,000 people, also had lower vaccination rates than the U.S. as a whole, although not all states with low vaccination rates have seen case rates spike.