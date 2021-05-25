beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 42,587
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
Covid-19 Cases Soar to New Records in U.S.
Holiday reporting delays mean real infection rates are likely higher, officials say
Updated Jan. 3, 2022 4:49 pm ET
Covid-19 infections continued to soar far above previous peaks across the U.S., as students returned to classrooms while some workers remained home after contracting or being exposed to the virus.
The seven-day average of daily reported Covid-19 cases in the U.S. reached a pandemic record 403,385 on Sunday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The fresh peak arrived even as most states paused reporting during the New Year’s holiday weekend. Reporting delays will likely lead to spikes in reports of cases this week as states catch up. While Covid-19 tests remain in short supply in much of the U.S., Covid-19 testing was less robust last year, complicating comparisons between pandemic surges.
Holiday reporting delays mean real infection rates are likely higher, officials say
Updated Jan. 3, 2022 4:49 pm ET
Covid-19 infections continued to soar far above previous peaks across the U.S., as students returned to classrooms while some workers remained home after contracting or being exposed to the virus.
The seven-day average of daily reported Covid-19 cases in the U.S. reached a pandemic record 403,385 on Sunday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The fresh peak arrived even as most states paused reporting during the New Year’s holiday weekend. Reporting delays will likely lead to spikes in reports of cases this week as states catch up. While Covid-19 tests remain in short supply in much of the U.S., Covid-19 testing was less robust last year, complicating comparisons between pandemic surges.
Covid-19 Cases Soar to New Records in U.S.
Holiday reporting delays mean real infection rates are likely higher than the new reports, as students return to classrooms and some workers remain home after contracting or being exposed to the coronavirus.
www.wsj.com