Covid-19: Bangladesh to receive over 14.5 million vaccine by next month which includes 6 million Pfizer, 3 million Moderna and 2.9 million Astrazeneca

Published at 03:49 pm July 10th, 2021

TBS Report13 July, 2021, 09:15 amLast modified: 13 July, 2021, 09:24 amForeign Minister (FM) AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected.Foreign Minister (FM) AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected.said foreign minister Momen on his verified Facebook page.Meanwhile, as Bangladesh sees an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to curb the Covid-19 lockdown restriction from 15 July ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.In less than two weeks of July, 2,136 lives were lost to the infection – close to the 2,404- fatality mark in the deadliest April this year.File photo: Vials labelled 'Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine' and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021 ReutersMore vaccine doses will arrive from China, says the health ministerZahid Maleque made the disclosure on Saturday while speaking to reporters during a visit to the vaccination centre at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Dhaka.He said the issues surrounding the vaccine stock in the country have now been “resolved.”Also Read - Bangladesh hopeful of receiving 3.5 million vaccine doses from Covax in July “You all will be glad to hear that WHO, in a letter sent on Friday, informed us that Bangladesh will get six more million Pfizer vaccine shots under the Covax initiative,” said the minister.He said that the vaccines will arrive by the first week of August, adding that the Covax facility has so far provided a total of 4.5 million vaccines to the country.At the same time, more vaccines will come from China, Maleque said.“More vaccines will arrive from China.Bangladesh is to receive over 1.5 to 1.85 million vaccine jabs in the next month or so.”On May 31, Bangladesh received a consignment of 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the first under the international vaccine-sharing platform Covax.Also Read - imo introduces Covid vaccine registration option for users in Bangladesh The vaccine's preservation temperature ranges between -90°C and -60°C. However, it can remain stable for five days at 2°C to 8°C and for two hours at 30°C, according to health authorities.As the country managed to rebuild vaccine reserves, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) resumed vaccine registration while reducing the minimum age to 35 on Thursday. Eligible candidates can register through instant messaging app imo, as well as through the surokkha website and app.Bangladesh has so far approved seven vaccines for emergency use: Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna.