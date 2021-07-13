Covid-19: Bangladesh to receive over 14.5 million vaccine by next month which includes 6 million Pfizer, 3 million Moderna and 2.9 million Astrazeneca

Bangladesh to receive over 7.5M Covid vaccine soon: Momen Meanwhile, as Bangladesh sees an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to curb the Covid-19 lockdown restriction from 15 July ahead of Eid-ul-adha

More than 3 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being sent to Bangladesh via COVAX. The shipment is ready, as confirmed by our mission in Geneva",

The Minister also said China will give Bangladesh another 1 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on 15 July (in addition to the commercial purchase agreement).

Published at 03:49 pm July 10th, 2021