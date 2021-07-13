Covid-19: Bangladesh to receive over 14.5 million vaccine by next month which includes 6 million Pfizer, 3 million Moderna and 2.9 million Astrazeneca

Black_cats
Bangladesh to receive over 7.5M Covid vaccine soon: Momen
COVID-19 IN BANGLADESH
TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 09:24 am
Meanwhile, as Bangladesh sees an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to curb the Covid-19 lockdown restriction from 15 July ahead of Eid-ul-adha
Foreign Minister (FM) AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected.
Foreign Minister (FM) AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh will receive more than 7.5 million Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX, China, Japan, and the European Union (EU) soon, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
"More than 3 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being sent to Bangladesh via COVAX. The shipment is ready, as confirmed by our mission in Geneva", said foreign minister Momen on his verified Facebook page.
Along with that, 2.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are being sent by Japan under the COVAX initiative.
The Minister also said China will give Bangladesh another 1 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on 15 July (in addition to the commercial purchase agreement).
The post further added one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the EU and a further 620,000 doses via the COVAX will reach Bangladesh in August.
Meanwhile, as Bangladesh sees an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to curb the Covid-19 lockdown restriction from 15 July ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.
In less than two weeks of July, 2,136 lives were lost to the infection – close to the 2,404- fatality mark in the deadliest April this year.
Covid-19: Bangladesh to receive 6 million Pfizer vaccine doses under Covax in August
Tribune Desk
File photo: Vials labelled 'Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine' and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021 Reuters
More vaccine doses will arrive from China, says the health minister
Bangladesh is set to receive six million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in August under the Covax facility, according to the health minister.
Zahid Maleque made the disclosure on Saturday while speaking to reporters during a visit to the vaccination centre at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Dhaka.
He said the issues surrounding the vaccine stock in the country have now been “resolved.”
Also Read - Bangladesh hopeful of receiving 3.5 million vaccine doses from Covax in July
“You all will be glad to hear that WHO, in a letter sent on Friday, informed us that Bangladesh will get six more million Pfizer vaccine shots under the Covax initiative,” said the minister.
He said that the vaccines will arrive by the first week of August, adding that the Covax facility has so far provided a total of 4.5 million vaccines to the country.
At the same time, more vaccines will come from China, Maleque said.
“More vaccines will arrive from China.
Bangladesh is to receive over 1.5 to 1.85 million vaccine jabs in the next month or so.”
On May 31, Bangladesh received a consignment of 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the first under the international vaccine-sharing platform Covax.
Also Read - imo introduces Covid vaccine registration option for users in Bangladesh
The vaccine's preservation temperature ranges between -90°C and -60°C. However, it can remain stable for five days at 2°C to 8°C and for two hours at 30°C, according to health authorities.
As the country managed to rebuild vaccine reserves, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) resumed vaccine registration while reducing the minimum age to 35 on Thursday. Eligible candidates can register through instant messaging app imo, as well as through the surokkha website and app.
Bangladesh has so far approved seven vaccines for emergency use: Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna.
