Covid-19: Bangladesh records 241 more deaths, 10,299 new cases in 24 hours The daily test positivity rate stands at 24.52%

The daily test positivity rate stands at 24.52%Bangladesh has registered 241 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours to 8am on Sunday. With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 22,652 in the country.During the same period, 10,299 people tested positive for the virus taking the total number of infections to 1,353,695 in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).On the other hand, another 16,627 patients recovered from the infectious disease."