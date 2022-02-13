Covid-19: Bangladesh logs 28 more deaths, 4,838 new cases in a day Daily positivity rate declines to 14.85%

"Bangladesh reported 28 more deaths with 4,838 fresh cases from coronavirus in 24 hours till Sunday morning.Sunday’s tally took the total number of deaths from the virus to 28,819 and cases to 1,909,668 in the country.The daily positivity rate declined slightly to 14.85% which was 16.50% on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). "