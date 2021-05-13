What's new

Covid 19 and role of NGOs in india

Meliodas

Meliodas

I'm particularly interested in role of NGOs with foreign relationships or funding engaged in relief work during current covid wave in India. Specially in the south Indian sector and ngos having Christian /missionary affiliation.

I feel like current time is the best for these actors to cement there presence in India. Please share if you have any statistics or articles related to this.
 
mig25

I'm guessing you are Christian and looking to help India through a Christian NGO? Thank you!
I hope you find the stories below useful.

However,
If you had ill intentions, I may have to warn you in advance before you click that link that the stories you may read may include Muslims who converted to Christians. This is not different if you select any other missionary as well.


https://missionindia.org/stories/

Again, if you did not have ill intentions, please do donate. India can use any help we can get. I appreciate you!
 
