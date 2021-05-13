Covid 19 and role of NGOs in india

I'm particularly interested in role of NGOs with foreign relationships or funding engaged in relief work during current covid wave in India. Specially in the south Indian sector and ngos having Christian /missionary affiliation.
I feel like current time is the best for these actors to cement there presence in India. Please share if you have any statistics or articles related to this.
