Coverage of Nawaz Sharif banned on ptv

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Jul 12, 2018 at 4:32 PM.
@django @PakSword @Moonlight @BHarwana @Arsalan
Great but this should be done on all TV channels. No TV channel should be allowed to publish statements of this convict against courts.
Soon bruh soon
seem there too many supporter at the airport.....must be some slogen shoutting too happening ...
yeah evil Pakistani establishment killed hundreds of supports of democracy.
No one is coming to help.
Will you?
PTI supporters are reaching from everywhere.. It is the last departure of Mian Nawaz Sharif from London.
lol just few weeks back entire PTV was under their hold and now....
you mean 1971 like situation can re-arise..?
it is totally the same situation.....
come come
Kulsoom nawaz ko hosh agaya wah bhi
ABOUT TIME !!!!!
Not even in a million years as followers of nawaz and his mna candidates are cowards of the nth order
When is NS coming back? Anytime soon? Or just announced?
Coming tomorrow
If he returns or not he is history
All crumbled before us
More likely to happen