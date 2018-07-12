/ Register

  • Thursday, July 12, 2018

Coverage of Nawaz Sharif banned on ptv

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Jul 12, 2018 at 4:32 PM.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:32 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,442
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,228 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  2. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:33 PM #2
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,063
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,516 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  3. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:35 PM #3
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,442
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,228 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Soon bruh soon :devil:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  4. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:37 PM #4
    abc123xyx

    abc123xyx FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,089
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 468 / -10
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    seem there too many supporter at the airport.....must be some slogen shoutting too happening ...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:38 PM #5
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,146
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,983 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    yeah evil Pakistani establishment killed hundreds of supports of democracy.
    No one is coming to help.
    Will you?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:39 PM #6
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,211
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 10,219 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    PTI supporters are reaching from everywhere.. It is the last departure of Mian Nawaz Sharif from London.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:43 PM #7
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,529
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,664 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    lol just few weeks back entire PTV was under their hold and now....
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  8. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:43 PM #8
    abc123xyx

    abc123xyx FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,089
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 468 / -10
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    you mean 1971 like situation can re-arise..?
     
    abc123xyx
    This message by abc123xyx has been hidden due to negative ratings. (Show message)
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
    • Negative Rating Negative Rating x 1
  9. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:44 PM #9
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,146
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,983 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    it is totally the same situation.....
    come come
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  10. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:49 PM #10
    AZ1

    AZ1 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,414
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,239 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Kulsoom nawaz ko hosh agaya wah bhi
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:59 PM #11
    django

    django SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,822
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2007
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,389 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  12. Jul 12, 2018 at 5:11 PM #12
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,442
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,228 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Not even in a million years as followers of nawaz and his mna candidates are cowards of the nth order
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  13. Jul 12, 2018 at 5:19 PM #13
    Jinn Baba

    Jinn Baba FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,281
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,257 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    When is NS coming back? Anytime soon? Or just announced?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  14. Jul 12, 2018 at 5:28 PM #14
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,910
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 12,526 / -9
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Coming tomorrow
     
  15. Jul 12, 2018 at 5:48 PM #15
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,442
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,228 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    If he returns or not he is history :D




    All crumbled before us :pakistan:

    More likely to happen :D

     
Page 1 of 2
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 2, Guests: 1)
  1. MBT 3000