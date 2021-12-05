What's new

Coverage of Kamyab Jawan full short coverage of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Speech

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,498
65
35,385
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Addressing full capacity Stadium full of Youth , University & Collège students
Launch of Kamyab Jawan's sport drive

Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan , appeared in the Jalsa (gathering) to talk directly to youth


I could not find a better quality video however this is still decent coverage of Event
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom