Coverage of Kamyab Jawan full short coverage of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Speech

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 33,498
- 65
- Country
-
- Location
-
Addressing full capacity Stadium full of Youth , University & Collège students
Launch of Kamyab Jawan's sport drive
Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan , appeared in the Jalsa (gathering) to talk directly to youth
I could not find a better quality video however this is still decent coverage of Event
Launch of Kamyab Jawan's sport drive
Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan , appeared in the Jalsa (gathering) to talk directly to youth
I could not find a better quality video however this is still decent coverage of Event