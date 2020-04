A normal cloth mask is not as effective as a disposable mask, there are many reasons for this if you think about this. You don't dispose of the mask, you touch it with dirty hands, you breath into it and it also gets contaminated with residue, particles and gunk which is not removed.



I tell my friends against re-using masks, even if they are cloth masks, these are meant to be single use items. You can decon N95's but it's not worth the hassle, may as well use until contaminated and dispose safely. As for the common misconception of face-masks being hot and hard to breath in, I have used respirators of all shapes and sizes in Pakistan and NO they don't make it difficult for you to breath, if you are having trouble breathing, your fit is wrong!

