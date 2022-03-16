What's new

Cousin and Uncle/Niece marriage in India. Why?

Interesting video about cousin marriages among Hindus in India, especially in South India. Even marriage between Uncle and Niece.

In much of North India, you cannot even marry a girl from the same village because it's a big taboo. But South India has totally different customs. This video even surprised me.




He makes one stupid comment, which amounts to a lie about Islam/Muslims.

He says that sometimes uncle/niece marriages are not allowed in Islam. Its not allowed, full stop.
By using the term sometimes, he is spreading false information, which is a shame, because usually I find his videos are Fairly accurate.
 
Yes it is not uncommon in South India but almost unheard of in North Indian Hindus. I have seen this more among landed castes in AP/Karnataka where such marriages are also arranged to keep wealth and business within the family.

Many south Indian Hindu communities (esp in Karnataka) also bury their dead.
 
