Cousin and Uncle/Niece marriage in India. Why?

Interesting video about cousin marriages among Hindus in India, especially in South India. Even marriage between Uncle and Niece.In much of North India, you cannot even marry a girl from the same village because it's a big taboo. But South India has totally different customs. This video even surprised me.He makes one stupid comment, which amounts to a lie about Islam/Muslims.He says that sometimes uncle/niece marriages are not allowed in Islam. Its not allowed, full stop.By using the term sometimes, he is spreading false information, which is a shame, because usually I find his videos are Fairly accurate.