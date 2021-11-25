Courtesy of Mr. Gulzar (Chief Justice): Builders/Construction Association is halting WORK

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,922
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Guys...Just watched the media.
Builder Association is going on strike in Karachi.
Builders are complaining telling us FROM WHICH DEPARTMENT we should take our approval then?
What kind of statements are coming from courts......
Builder Association is going on strike in Karachi.
Builders are complaining telling us FROM WHICH DEPARTMENT we should take our approval then?
What kind of statements are coming from courts......