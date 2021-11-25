What's new

Courtesy of Mr. Gulzar (Chief Justice): Builders/Construction Association is halting WORK

They are middle class like you and me...They didn't know it was illegal - They bought with money. They were not ENCROACHERS.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463504282414718988

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463513568213618691

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463908074104803338

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463777834456031234

This is the most ILLOGICAL DECISION ever to come from court.

People are gathering tomorrow there at NASLA Tower....
This strike has to be lifted immediately and work continued as usual or even stop it before it starts tomorrow
PTI should intervene here...Should not act as a silent spectator

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463568350483734531
 
But the Sindh government should be made to pay the compensation from the money found in faluday wala’s account.
And this is what is not being done - hence Builders and Residents will there today at Nasla.

Comedy is nonstop here in Pakistan whether you see political parties or courts.
 
This looks like a clear case of double standards by judiciary. If Prime minister’s private residence can be spared, same rule should apply to middle class people. Only people deserving of punishment are builders and government officials who allowed this to build. Opposition parties have got a big issue here to run down the government.
 
Issue here is Sindh Govt.and Sbca department. People are buying illegal building knowingly they are illegal.

In my area builders making illegal buildings and then sold to people. Buyer knows its illegal.but they say once start living even if its illegal no action will be taken.

This has to stop somewhere.
 
Abay bhai yeh pajeet to Pakistan sai bohat hi ziada obsess hai

BC Karachi ki construction ki bhi is ko fikar hai
 
In any case. Buildings built by occupying road or rail lines or storm water drains, etc. will and should be demolished.
Yeh jis ki mukhalifat karay samajh jao ke kuchh theek hi hoa hai 😂
 
Talk is easy....Ask those who spent ALL to purchase there.

No one has any problem with demolishing illegal building, but only after compensation..

Karachi has big serious problem of encroachment, no one can deny that though.

Residents should not be punished for thing they DIDN'T DO.
 
It is painful. But the cost the city has paid by not doing anything is much higher. Urban floods that submerged the entire city till last year, hours of traffic jam for the entire population. So again these will and should be demolished no matter how painful.
 
lol...I have noticed that too
Only innocents are being punished here.

If state really wants to implement law then enforce it on everyone? Why selectivity? law is for poor only?

I guess; Yup

Law can never be truly implemented if corrupts responsible for making one go unpunished.

Building will rise again then what?
 
