A petitioner filed an application asking for the removal of the sculpture. She said that the giant sculpture is ‘horrific’ and scaring away children.

The artist, who was working on the topic of ferocity, said that his artwork is a strong comment [on] the degradation of humans who stop self-reflecting and become immoral. “The difference between a man and an animal is based on a man’s ability to self-reflect,” he writes in his artist statement