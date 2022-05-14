What's new

Court unable to indict Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

Court unable to indict Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case | The Express Tribune

Extending their interim bail, the court summons the premier and the CM again on May 21
LAHORE:
No charge could be framed on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz by the special court central on Saturday owing to the non-availability of the premier who was in London for his medical treatment.

Bitches of the riches!

As IK said corruption is not an issue or important to the establishment.
 
Nawaz Sharif can't get an appointment since 3 months because of long wait times, but Shahbaz can get it so quickly?

Isay bhi appointment ab hi yad ayi thi?

And then UAE ka bahana.

Yar kab tak ham sab ko chuttu banatay raho gay? Kuch to sharam kar lo.

Any N supporter wants to jump in with their mental gymnastics? Ab to un ko mention kar kar kay bhi thak gaya hoon, they remain suspiciously absent from these threads.
 

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
UK court to release Shehbaz’s money-laundering case bundle
Replies
9
Views
676
Riz
Riz
khansaheeb
Hamza ‘tried to have me killed’, Parvez Elahi claims before court
2
Replies
21
Views
584
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI donor (Aneel Mussarat) helped Shehbaz Sharif buy three UK properties: court papers
Replies
5
Views
405
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
crankthatskunk
FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz
2 3
Replies
38
Views
751
Gripen9
G
Norwegian
PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London
Replies
2
Views
122
Gripen9
G

