What's new

Court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 for indictment in Rs16bn money laundering case

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,974
11
31,019
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
A special court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on September 7 for the framing of charges in a Rs16 billion money laundering case registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

They have already been granted pre-arrest bails in the case.

During the hearing today, Shehbaz and Hamza’s lawyers submitted requests for a one-time exemption on their behalf.

Shehbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz informed the court that the premier had been advised against travelling as he was not well. “The weather was unpleasant yesterday which is why he did not come today.”

Meanwhile, Hamza’s lawyer Rao Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader had severe back pain and he had attached the medical report with the exemption request.

FIA Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa said the agency did not have any objections to accepting the exemption applications.

The FIA also submitted the death certificate of Malik Maqsood — frequently referred to as Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ — a central figure in the case.

Bajwa said the agency was submitting the certificate after verification from the National Database and Registration Authority that Maqsood had died.

The court then stopped case proceedings against the deceased.

Separately, the FIA prosecutor informed the court that the agency had obtained the record of 19 bank accounts of Suleman Shehbaz, while the record of another seven was yet to be obtained.

“We have written to some agencies and their replies are awaited,” he added. “We have submitted details of Suleman’s properties that we have obtained so far.”

Subsequently, the court summoned Shehbaz and Hamza on Sept 7 for the framing of charges and adjourned the hearing till that date.
www.dawn.com

Court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 for indictment in Rs16bn money laundering case

Their lawyers submit requests for one-time exemption; FIA submits Malik Maqsood's death certificate.
www.dawn.com

What a proud moment for Goon League.

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Edevelop @Death Adder @Champion_Usmani @SBD-3 @El Sidd
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,974
11
31,019
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Verve said:
They are sick again :lol:
Click to expand...
Qamar Dard is back 🤣
91EEF73F-5C90-4F01-A2A7-92FFB7AF228A.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Court confirms Shehbaz, Hamza's pre-arrest bail in Rs16bn money laundering case
2
Replies
28
Views
848
VCheng
VCheng
SEOminati
Court unable to indict Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case
Replies
14
Views
400
Olympus81
O
ghazi52
Court accepts pre-arrest bails of PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in money laundering case
Replies
11
Views
562
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
Court says ‘no evidence’ of corruption against Shehbaz, Hamza
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
2K
Salik
S
muhammadhafeezmalik
UK court to release Shehbaz’s money-laundering case bundle
Replies
9
Views
787
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom