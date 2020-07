NA slams cleric’s allegedly disrespectful remarks

Members urged the govt to punish those involved in blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his sacred family

Our Correspondent June 25, 2020Members of National Assembly urged the government to punish those involved in blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his sacred family. PHOTO: APP/FILEThe lower house of parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution against a religious scholar who allegedly used a disrespectful word while referring to Hazrat Fatima (RA) – the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUC) – and called for taking action against the cleric.The resolution was moved the PPP lawmaker Shagufta Jumani, who paid homage to Hazrat Fatima (RA) and described her grand status in Islam in light of the Quran and the Hadith.She called for taking action against Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, who, she said, is spreading sectarianism and communal hatred. MNA Syed Imran Ahmad Shah also urged the government to punish those involved in blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his sacred family.Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Afridi said nobody would be allowed to blaspheme against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his family members and companions. The house later unanimously passed the resolution urging the government to take action against Dr Jalali.Dr Jalali has clarified in his later videos that his words were presented out of context and that he has been a defender of the honour of both the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his respected companions.