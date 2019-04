The Lahore High Court on Thursday withdrew an amnesty it had earlier been willing to grant Khadim Hussain Rizvi, saying the time to provide a written guarantee — promising that Rizvi will not disrupt law and order if provided bail — has now 'passed'.Rizvi was taken into "protective custody" by police in Lahore on November 23, 2018, after law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown against workers of TLP and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA).The crackdown came following Rizvi's call to party members to observe 'martyr's day' on November 25, the anniversary of the Faizabad sit-in. =======As we all know I'm no fan of his. However in a country where MQM can wage war in Karachi for decades without a single person being imprisoned for it, where PTM can openly rally for sedition, where journalists can publish treason daily, where state level drug dealers are being released - why keep a hold of him for getting a bit too brave at a protest? He's not done anything anyone else with political connections in this country hasn't done. He just lacks the connections in the elite circles.