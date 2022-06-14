What's new

Court says ‘no evidence’ of corruption against Shehbaz, Hamza

Norwegian
LAHORE:
A special court, in a written order confirming the pre-arrest bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, also mentioned that so far in the Rs16 billion money laundering case, no evidence of corruption, misuse of authority and bribery could be found against the father and son.

In a 22-page written judgment authored by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan, the Special Central Court noted that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) intent to arrest the premier and the chief minister was “mala fide” in nature. It also noted that the “allegation about gratification, corrupt practice, abuse of official authority, kickbacks, and commission requires further probe during the trial as at this stage cogent evidence is not available”.
tribune.com.pk

Court says ‘no evidence’ of corruption against Shehbaz, Hamza | The Express Tribune

Judge noted that FIA's intent to arrest the premier and the chief minister was “mala fide” in nature
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Sure billions of Rs of Benami transactions in peons accounts is no proof of corruption in Banana Republic of Sharifistan...
www.dawn.com

FIA charges against Shehbaz, Hamza in Rs16bn graft case

Claims it has unearthed the role of a Bahraini woman in the saga at the behest of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.
www.dawn.com

Enigma SIG
FVMOK7mXoAADr_I.jpg
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind
SEOminati said:
I was about to post this. That middle finger has a story. It is being shown to the common man.
Story from French Revolution:

A week after the fall of the Bastille, the revolutionaries learn that Foulon, a hated official who they thought was dead, is alive and has been captured. Apparently Foulon, who had said that starving people could eat grass, faked his death in order to escape the revolutionaries. Upon learning that Foulon is being held at the Hotel de Ville, Madame Defarge leads a mob to the hotel. With the help of the Defarges, The Vengeance (Madame Defarge's assistant), and Jacques Three, the mob seizes Foulon, stuffs his mouth with grass, and then hangs him from a lamp post. After he dies, they behead him and put his head on a pike. The crowd then captures Foulon's son-in-law, who has ridden into Paris under heavy guard. The mob kills him and places his head and heart on pikes. The men and women of the mob return to their homes that night, still hungry but happy and hopeful for the future.

Chapter 22

Summary A week after the fall of the Bastille, the revolutionaries learn that Foulon, a hated official who they thought was dead, is alive and has been captured
www.cliffsnotes.com www.cliffsnotes.com
 
SEOminati
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
As I said in another post a common man must stand up and punish a few elites. Only then I see a revolution getting started otherwise Pakistanis look content with democracy.
 
Enigma SIG
SEOminati said:
As I said in another post a common man must stand up and punish a few elites. Only then I see a revolution getting started otherwise Pakistanis look content with democracy.
The first ones to take out will be the vigo's following some stupid green plated car who try to ram you off the road if you try to overtake from either side.
 
I.R.A
True or not but following story is a real depiction of an Islamic republic, not by name but in real.

There was this Muslim Sultan once who during one of his hunting trips unintentionally killed a young boy, the sultan wasn't aware of the presence of the boy in the area and had no idea that the arrow he shot is going to kill a boy and not his prey, once realizing his fatal mistake he took the boy's body and went to his home, there the sultan found out that the boy is survived by a mother. Sultan explained his position to the mother and informed her that this was result of an accident and he had no control over it, however, she should file a case against the Sultan in the court. The woman accepted that this was unintentional and said that there is no need to approach the court, but Sultan insisted and a case was registered against Sultan.

The court concluded the hearing and found Sultan not guilty, however, Judge's final remarks were that "Sultan if you had killed this boy intentionally no power on Earth could have stopped this court from taking your head, to this the Sultan replied, if I was guilty and your court freed me and did not punish me, I would have personally taken your head for that injustice."

From that to this ................. .

Why do we even waste our resources and time on all this topi drama.
 
TNT
Banana courts of banana republic, what else can be expected. I am sure the courts will find that not a single PMLN or PPP politician is corript neither any general or bureaucrat is corrupt, all the corruption is done by awam 😂.
I never thought the establishment will comeout of the closet so boldly and show its ugly face so proudly. Its like they now openly tell the ppl that u r slaves and cant do shit about it.
 

