Court says ‘no evidence’ of corruption against Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE:
A special court, in a written order confirming the pre-arrest bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, also mentioned that so far in the Rs16 billion money laundering case, no evidence of corruption, misuse of authority and bribery could be found against the father and son.
In a 22-page written judgment authored by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan, the Special Central Court noted that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) intent to arrest the premier and the chief minister was “mala fide” in nature. It also noted that the “allegation about gratification, corrupt practice, abuse of official authority, kickbacks, and commission requires further probe during the trial as at this stage cogent evidence is not available”.
Sure billions of Rs of Benami transactions in peons accounts is no proof of corruption in Banana Republic of Sharifistan...
@Ssan @Path-Finder @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @koolio @Verve @Wood @VCheng @Jungibaaz @RescueRanger @waz @niaz @muhammadhafeezmalik @Tameem @El Sidd
