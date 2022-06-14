Court says ‘no evidence’ of corruption against Shehbaz, Hamza

True or not but following story is a real depiction of an Islamic republic, not by name but in real.



There was this Muslim Sultan once who during one of his hunting trips unintentionally killed a young boy, the sultan wasn't aware of the presence of the boy in the area and had no idea that the arrow he shot is going to kill a boy and not his prey, once realizing his fatal mistake he took the boy's body and went to his home, there the sultan found out that the boy is survived by a mother. Sultan explained his position to the mother and informed her that this was result of an accident and he had no control over it, however, she should file a case against the Sultan in the court. The woman accepted that this was unintentional and said that there is no need to approach the court, but Sultan insisted and a case was registered against Sultan.



The court concluded the hearing and found Sultan not guilty, however, Judge's final remarks were that "Sultan if you had killed this boy intentionally no power on Earth could have stopped this court from taking your head, to this the Sultan replied, if I was guilty and your court freed me and did not punish me, I would have personally taken your head for that injustice."



From that to this ................. .



Why do we even waste our resources and time on all this topi drama.