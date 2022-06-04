What's new

Court orders FIR against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza over long march 'violence'

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
79,234
82
130,986
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Court orders FIR against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza over long march 'violence'​

Petitioner terms police action 'serious offense'

Rana Yasif
June 04, 2022

photo file



LAHORE: A district court in Lahore has directed the police to register a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, superintendents of police (SPs), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station house officers (SHOs) and other 600 unknown cops for allegedly torturing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during the party's long march.

The order of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahbaz Ahmad Khagga’s said, “The petitioner is directed to approach the SP investigation, city division for making the statement under section 154 Cr.P.C, upon which the SP shall get the same recorded by the SHO concerned of the Data Darbar police station or Bhatti Gate, [and] proceed in accordance with [the] law”.

The petitioner Afzal Azeem advocate had told the court that police high-ups not only tortured PTI's workers but also baton-charged and used tear gas on them, besides damaging their vehicles, to restrain them from joining the march.

He termed police’s conduct an offence of a serious as the officials tortured the citizens exercising their democratic right of protest.

Azeem informed the court that he had visited the police station concerned but the police seemed reluctant to register an FIR against the aforesaid. He prayed to the court to direct the concerned SHO to register an FIR against the aforementioned.

As the judge sought police report, the SP concerned replied that on May 25, PTI workers created a law and order situation causing terror and fear amongst general public upon which the district administration enforced section 144 Cr.P.C throughout the province

He maintained that the activists raised anti-state slogans, beat police officials, abducted an employee of Punjab police, therefore, an FIR 794/22 was registered under sections 365, 427, 393,136,353,148,149,188 of PPC and 16 MPO in Bhatti Gate police station. He added that a second FIR of the same occurrence could not be registered.

Furthermore, as per the SHO's report, the place of occurrence does not fall under the Data Darbar police station jurisdiction but within the Bhatti Gate police precincts.

After hearing the arguments, the judge directed the petitioner to approach the police station concerned to get his recorded under the aforementioned section.

Earlier, an additional district and sessions judge had also directed SHO Bhati Gate Police Station to register a criminal case against interior minister Rana Sanaullah, eight police officials including CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations, 400 unknown officials for assaulting the lawyers, torturing and damaging their vehicles when they were going to the Islamabad to join the long march.

Judge Mian Mudasar Umar Bodla gave direction to the concerned SHO to register a criminal case under section 154 Cr.P.C and the procedures in accordance with the law.


tribune.com.pk

Court orders FIR against Shehbaz, Hamza over march 'violence' | The Express Tribune

Petitioner terms police action 'serious offense'
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
423
1
703
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Cases against Father and Son for money laundering has been dragging since time immemorial and they want us to think they will take them to task for long march violence.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Karachi court bars police from lodging FIRs against Covid SOPs violators
Replies
1
Views
301
python-000
python-000
khansaheeb
Hamza ‘tried to have me killed’, Parvez Elahi claims before court
2
Replies
21
Views
642
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
LHC directs President Alvi to appoint representative to administer oath to Hamza
Replies
10
Views
414
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Islamabad police register 11 cases against Imran, other PTI leaders
2
Replies
20
Views
395
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
ghazi52
Irked by Imran Khan’s allegations, Justice Minallah asks whether PTI has trust in courts
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
3K
Gripen9
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom