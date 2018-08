Hindutva activists say they have widened their information-gathering network in the past two years.







On July 23, Sahil Khan was beaten up by a mob outside a government office in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where he and Preeti Singh had gone to register their marriage. Khan, a Muslim resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and Singh, a Hindu from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, had fallen in love while working together at a company in Noida. It took police intervention for the couple to be able to register their marriage.A week later, two people who were part of the group that had assaulted Khan surrendered before a court in Ghaziabad. The police registered a case of rioting, criminal assault and criminal intimidation and said that they are in the process of identifying the other suspects. The police said the two men who had surrendered were not directly linked with any Hindutva groups.



Inter-faith marriages in India must be registered with the authorities under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 . According to Raju Suman, a Hindu leader from Kota district in Rajasthan, the law has failed to keep up with the needs of the changing times. Defending the actions of Hindutva groups, he said most inter-faith marriages are actually cases of “love jihad”, the conspiracy theory which maintains that Muslim men are seeking to marry Hindu women to order to convert them to Islam. These groups do not seem to have a problem if a Hindu man marries a Muslim woman under the same law: if Muslim women in an inter-faith marriages convert to Hinduism, it is “ghar wapsi” or homecoming, they say.



Neighbourhood watch



Apart from the network of clerks and lawyers in courts and marriage registration offices, Hindutva groups rely heavily on groups of young Hindu men in various localities to keep track of inter-faith marriages. These men even keep an eye on their neighbours on social media, said Panwar. They keep in touch with leaders of Hindutva groups on WhatsApp, he said.



Neither Panwar and Doongar believed that these actions constituted stalking, which is a criminal offence.



The men hold “regular meetings with elderly people in the localities and make them aware of love jihad”, said Suman. “We have to tell them how mobile phones play an important role in inter-religious relationships. So, they should keep an eye on women in their families. In today’s time, we understand that it is nearly impossible to manage without a phone, so we insist that they ensure the women in their families subscribe to post-paid services, so that at the end of the month, their records can be checked.”

The marriage notice





Scanning the newspapers

Success and failure