Looks like Imran Bey is adhering to Karl Marx ("all properties are stolen") too much!! Around ~70% of Pak economy, according to the public accountants, is undocumented!! It means, in simple projection, ~70% of the wealth is also untaxed (or, not accountable or stolen), i.e., subjected to the confiscation by the State!!!! No wonder he's confident that within 6 months the credit crunch will be over!!!!!!



Imran Bey harnessed his capability to "zero in" and then "go for the kill" as a sportsman!!! It earned him fame, money etc.!!!! Now, he's meticulously applying it on the mega corrupt folks!!! This is the first time for any post colonial country....

Click to expand...