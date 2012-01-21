Court directs to close illegal appointment inquiry against Pervaiz Elahi
Web Desk
May 18, 2021
On Tuesday, the Accountability Court (AC) ordered to close the inquiry into the illegal recruitment case against Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.
Accountability Court Administrative Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed gave the ruling on NAB’s petition.
The NAB investigating officer presented a full report to the court stating that an inquiry into 79 illegal recruitments against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others was pending. But since the main accused in the case had passed away, the inquiry should be closed.
The court provided its verdict on completion of the arguments and granted the plea to close the NAB inquiry.
