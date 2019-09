Court Awards 9-Year Imprisonment, Fined In Online Job Fraud Case

“The prosecution has proved its case beyond any shadow of doubt against the accused”: Verdict

ADSJ Rawalpindi declares two lawbreakers guilty in the online job fraud case.

Nine-year imprisonment and fine of Rs300, 000 was imposed on them individually.

The Electronic Transactions’ Ordinance, 2002

Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 420