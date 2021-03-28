What's new

Court allows withdrawal of cases against BJP and VHP leaders in Muzaffarnagar riots case

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
245
0
349
Country
India
Location
India
When in opposition, causing communal clashes was RSS/BJP's necessity to come to power. Now, after coming to power, friendship with Bangladesh and other muslim nations is BJP/RSS's necessity of the present.

Muzzafarnagar-riots.png

By Muslim Mirror Staff

New Delhi: A local court in Uttar Pradesh has accepted the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s request to withdraw cases against 51 people including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Suresh Rana, Sangeet Som and Umesh Malik and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Judge of the special court, Ram Sudh Singh on Friday allowed the government counsel to withdraw the case.

The state counsel had moved an application in the court stating that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided in public interest not to proceed further with the prosecution of the BJP leaders and that the court should allow its plea to withdraw this case.

It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchayat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.


Sacks of Mutilated Breasts: Violence and Body Politics in South Asian Partition Literature
https://vc.bridgew.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2124&context=jiws

Serial Kilhttps://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/shadow-boxing/201312/serial-killer-signaturesler Signatures
Some killers leave very unique personal stamps.
So, Jatt signature is mutilating Breasts of women. Most of the Sikhs and Hindus involved in Partition riots were Jatts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom