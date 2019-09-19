Course guidance on digital Marketing - professional advice

Course guidance on digital Marketing



Hey there , i am In my 40’s slightly older than all You younger Lot I Am Looking to enhance my knowledge in digital marketing , i am a marketing/sales professional however looks like advertising is changing course / modus every 5/6 years i have witnessed the genocide of print media first hand and world has almost completely shifted to Digital mode now therefore in my profession in order to survive i need to enhance my skills. If there are any professionals whi know a thing or two how to go about this will really appreciate advice or help and may be the thread might become useful to any one else looking ! Prime question is do i further enhance my studies in digital marketing or stick to marketing and psychology only !!??? You can ask me if anyone has more questions