Course guidance on digital Marketing - professional advice

pak-marine

May 3, 2009
Pakistan
Pakistan
Course guidance on digital Marketing

Hey there , i am In my 40’s slightly older than all You younger Lot I Am Looking to enhance my knowledge in digital marketing , i am a marketing/sales professional however looks like advertising is changing course / modus every 5/6 years i have witnessed the genocide of print media first hand and world has almost completely shifted to Digital mode now therefore in my profession in order to survive i need to enhance my skills. If there are any professionals whi know a thing or two how to go about this will really appreciate advice or help and may be the thread might become useful to any one else looking ! Prime question is do i further enhance my studies in digital marketing or stick to marketing and psychology only !!??? You can ask me if anyone has more questions
 
Counter-Errorist

Counter-Errorist

Oct 29, 2009
Pakistan
Pakistan
Digital marketing has a few different flavors: SEO, Social Media, Advertising, Content Marketing.
What exactly do you do?
Remember that the new generation is fully immersed in tech and the language of the internet, so as to say. It will require some time to catch up with them.
 
ElvisWiggins

Jul 14, 2022
United States
United States
And what exactly are you interested in digital marketing, and what do you want to learn for yourself? Marketing is very broad, and you, as a beginner, can start by attracting free traffic.
 

