Couple caught 'kissing' on Airblue flight

It is believed that an air hostess then provided the pair with a blanket after which they allegedly proceeded with their debauchery under the covers. PHOTO: EXPRESSAn 'amorous' couple was allegedly caught kissing on a local AirBlue flight, causing an uproar on the aircraft with a passenger filing an official complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).The 'incident' took place on PA-200, a Karachi-Islamabad flight, on May 20.Eyewitnesses claim the couple seated in the fourth row first began kissing. The fellow passengers then complained, upon which the air hostess requested the couple to desist.When they did not pay heed to her request, she reportedly provided the couple with a blanket to keep their display of affection under wrapsPassengers claim that when the couple was confronted over their actions they hit back saying,"Who are you to tell us anything".Advocate Bilal Farooq Alvi, who was on board the plane, lodged a complaint with the CAA against the airline staff for not taking action to stop the couple.The authority is now reportedly probing the matter. Alvi also issued a video message on social media claiming to detail the actions of the couple in the presence of families aboard the flight.