What's new

Couple caught 'kissing' on Airblue flight

Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,930
-1
2,555
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Eyewitnesses claim air hostess brought couple blanket to continue 'indecent' activities under the covers


1621964549728.png

It is believed that an air hostess then provided the pair with a blanket after which they allegedly proceeded with their debauchery under the covers. PHOTO: EXPRESS


ISLAMABAD:
An 'amorous' couple was allegedly caught kissing on a local AirBlue flight, causing an uproar on the aircraft with a passenger filing an official complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The 'incident' took place on PA-200, a Karachi-Islamabad flight, on May 20.

Eyewitnesses claim the couple seated in the fourth row first began kissing. The fellow passengers then complained, upon which the air hostess requested the couple to desist.

When they did not pay heed to her request, she reportedly provided the couple with a blanket to keep their display of affection under wraps

Passengers claim that when the couple was confronted over their actions they hit back saying,"Who are you to tell us anything".
Advocate Bilal Farooq Alvi, who was on board the plane, lodged a complaint with the CAA against the airline staff for not taking action to stop the couple.

The authority is now reportedly probing the matter. Alvi also issued a video message on social media claiming to detail the actions of the couple in the presence of families aboard the flight.

tribune.com.pk

Couple caught 'kissing' on Airblue flight | The Express Tribune

A couple was allegedly caught kissing each other on an causing an uproar on the domestic Air Blue flight.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,131
2
116,666
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
To tum karlo apni begum k sath road par

Hum dekh lain gai. Humain koi aitraz nahi
Click to expand...
ye offer sab ke liye honi chayee . ab khudai faujdari band honi chayee . gove public some damn freedom . sari azadi mullah ko de rahi hai ?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,615
7
48,491
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Appropriate decision to give them a blanket.

Airline should follow up on ground to make sure violations don't become a trend.

People react individually and indifferently to grief. It's been a rough year for everyone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 4, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom