Politicians are pasing laws to save their asses bend rules to protect themselves and promote criminality ( This is a Ethical Decay )



) Criminals are constantly entering and leaving country specially politicians after comitting financial crimes in Pakistan ( This is a Ethical Decay )

) Political Parties like MQM have collaborated with RAW and suspecion also is on Nawaz Sharif (This is an Ethical problem how these criminal elements can be head of parties and run for government office)



Accounting files for records are routinely being burned down by corrupt people (Ethical problem)

Process is very Simple



1- Form a command to review Ethical / Moral aspect of politician who is sitting in office. Send him to 5 day Tribuneral



2- Detach Police force Command from Politicians and remove their Protocol. Move it away from Province with Immediate effect



3- Investigate the Education , ISI report on that politician and investigate his / her loyalty for Pakistan and get their full Bank account info and request proof of income where they getting their money last 5 years

4- Confiscate foreign passports for Politicians if they have secret duel Nationality- POLITICIANS WITH DUEL intent / nationality should be first target for investigation







Make CONSTITUTIONAL ammendments illegal if it changes the moral context of honesty and i s against People of Pakistan's general interest , requires a MORAL / ETHICAL REVIEW OF RIGHT OR WRONG