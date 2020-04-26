Coup D'etat in Pakistan post 'Absolutely Not' interview?

I know that the sheer desperation to clutch its claws into afghanistan come what may is becoming an ambiguous gymnastics. Sadly we have more than enough traitors among us.It appears that its now time to buy out or rather supplement the existing heaps of garbage that exists in the political sphere and they are more than willing. this political garbage is PDM.In my view head of PMLN will be facilitated as will PPP by Joe Biden as we know how happy both parties were when elected. these two are the biggest to benefit from the NRO that was manufactures by Britain and the US(Condoleezza rice) in the past.A bloody coup may not be feasible BUT election engineering makes the most sense, despite the legislation and supreme court directions election commission is going against the flow on purpose and so far its shown that its loyalties are political.What are the views of the forum? We have entered a very very interesting scenario. The desperation to cling to afghanistan will reduce Pakistan's security. We CANNOT allow them any space in Pakistan BUT we have enough sellouts willing to sell their homeland!