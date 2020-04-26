What's new

Coup D'etat in Pakistan post 'Absolutely Not' interview?

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
20,272
1
29,415
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1405982559096430595
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406273111440429056

I know that the sheer desperation to clutch its claws into afghanistan come what may is becoming an ambiguous gymnastics. Sadly we have more than enough traitors among us.

It appears that its now time to buy out or rather supplement the existing heaps of garbage that exists in the political sphere and they are more than willing. this political garbage is PDM.

In my view head of PMLN will be facilitated as will PPP by Joe Biden as we know how happy both parties were when elected. these two are the biggest to benefit from the NRO that was manufactures by Britain and the US(Condoleezza rice) in the past.

A bloody coup may not be feasible BUT election engineering makes the most sense, despite the legislation and supreme court directions election commission is going against the flow on purpose and so far its shown that its loyalties are political.

What are the views of the forum? We have entered a very very interesting scenario. The desperation to cling to afghanistan will reduce Pakistan's security. We CANNOT allow them any space in Pakistan BUT we have enough sellouts willing to sell their homeland!

 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,338
-17
24,380
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
It is a clear cut and empathetic NO. What is so extremely interesting is Western desire to continue to plead for a military base in Pakistan. Despite multiple rejections the Western media and politicians continue to wishfully desire a military base in Pakistan. The continued pleading and questions regarding a military base in Pakistan is frankly bizare.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
6
Views
2K
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
onebyone
U.S. Holds the World Record of Killings of Innocent Civilians
Replies
4
Views
651
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom