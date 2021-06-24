What's new

Countrywide shutdown to be imposed anytime: State minister

Countrywide shutdown to be imposed anytime: State minister

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain thinks the recommendation made by the Covid-19 national technical advisory committee for a 14-day countrywide shutdown is logical.
The government has a preparation for the shutdown, and will announce it anytime, he said.
Regarding the government’s stance on recommendation, Farhad Hossain told Prothom Alo over phone on Thursday night that since coronavirus infection is on the rise, strict restrictions have been imposed at various places locally.
The Covid-19 national technical advisory committee has recommended a countrywide shutdown for at least 14 days to stem the spread of coronavirus disease and prevent the loss of lives.
This was revealed in a press release signed by the committee chief professor Mohammad Sahidullah on Thursday.
The recommendation was made from a meeting of the committee held on Wednesday night.
Restrictions are underway across the country and it will be in force till 15 July. Besides, strict restrictions are underway in seven districts surrounding Dhaka in a bid to desolate the capital.

Amid this situation, the committee recommends a shutdown for 14 days across the country.
Committee chief Mohammad Sahidullah said the shutdown implies closures of everything except emergency services.
Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in Chapainawabganj and are underway in various places. It has also been effective there.
The government has been closely monitoring the situations due to increased infections.

The government earlier this year imposed restrictions on various areas, including public transport, for seven days from 5 April to curb the infection. Later it was extended for two more days.

As the situation didn’t come under control, from 14 to 21 April, an ‘all-out lockdown’ was declared. This was later extended for eight times till 15 July.

Countrywide shutdown to be imposed anytime: State minister

The government has the preparation for shutdown and will announce it anytime
en.prothomalo.com
 
So I would humbly like to ask a question, how many percentage of relief will go to the pocket of grassroot BAL folks?

Another question, does govt have the money to feed the poor in the 2 weeks?

Final question is, is govt trying to play with people?

Seriously 13 years is long time, perhaps it's time to take a break!

Maybe national unity govt can do better!
 
This is required as people are not following the social distancing guidelines and the cases are rocketing due to the high prevalence of the Indian variant. BD does not want to end up like India in April/May.

If Modi had not banned exports of AstraZeneca in late March then BD could have administered 25 million doses by now and so blunting the virus as most of the vulnerable would now be protected.

Lockdown ok for now but without a vaccine there is no way out.
 
This is required as people are not following the social distancing guidelines and the cases are rocketing due to the high prevalence of the Indian variant. BD does not want to end up like India in April/May.
Indian are doing vaccines in hand. We still don't know when we will get vaccines. Indian variants keep coming through border ( shuting border surely isn't working completely).

By the way, what is the guaranty that people will not break this shutdown too?
If Modi had not banned exports of AstraZeneca in late March then BD could have administered 25 million doses by now and so blunting the virus as most of the vulnerable would now be protected.
Lockdown ok for now but without a vaccine there is no way out.
Govt neither can make any lockdown successful, let alone total shutdown. There is no point of argument though , I will just wait and see that how Bangladesh govt can make Bangladesh a laughing stock again.

Let's start counting 15 days from the first day if they really declare a shutdown.
 
