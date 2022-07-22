Countrywide Protests Erupt after Unconstitutional Punjab Assembly Elections [Stolen Mandate]

Imran Khan has become like an anti biotic who makes a dying rotting untreatable sick patient even worse. He should just quit this rotting country and live his last healthy decade of life in peace. Trio of Army Beurocracy and Political Elites Run this country as they want.



Lanat on those responsible for breaking Pakistan in 1971 and today shaking the foundations of Pakistan today.



And Also After 20 years our next generation will be brain washed that India Israel and Amrica was behind everything what is happening today. If there is a country left at that time.