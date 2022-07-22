Countrywide Protests Erupt after Unconstitutional Punjab Assembly Elections [Stolen Mandate]

Ghazwa-e-Hind
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2019
- 2,345
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Country wide protests started:
Lahore:
Karachi:
Islamabad:
Peshawar:
Faisalabad:
Lahore:
Karachi:
Islamabad:
Peshawar:
Faisalabad:
GO MIR BAJWA GO!
GO MIR BAJWA GO!
They are the real culpritsPlay politics all you want but please do not drag our Armed forces into politics.
Lol. Constitution has been violated and you are worried about groceries. Typical Bughaz ImraniIt is sad that PTI is breaking the nation with their petty politics of jalsas and blocking the roads.
We should think about the common man on the street who need to go out a do work, buy groceries, send kids to schools or patients who need to see the doctor.