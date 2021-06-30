Countrywide mass vaccination resumes tomorrow with Sinopharm and Pfizer jabs

Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021, in an offer to promote vaccination and contribute to the reopening of cafes, restaurants and bars. Photo: Reuters" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 24px !important; cursor: pointer; position: relative; display: table; z-index: 1;">Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021, in an offer to promote vaccination and contribute to the reopening of cafes, restaurants and bars. Photo: ReutersStar Digital ReportThe countrywide mass inoculation campaign will resume tomorrow at all district hospitals and 40 centres in Dhaka city with Sinopharm vaccines, Dr Shamsul Haque, line director (MNC&H) of the health directorate, said today.Those who registered before but could not get inoculated due to shortage of jabs, medical and university students will get vaccines through registration.Meantime, the Pfizer vaccine will also be administered at seven centres in Dhaka city. Only outbound migrant workers will receive the Pfizer jabs as per the list from Manpower Export Promotion Bureau.The vaccination centres for the migrant workers include Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Shuhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Kurmitola General Hospital, and Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital.Students will be able to register for vaccines as per the list of the University Grants Commission."None will get the vaccine without registration and confirmation via SMS. Online registration has resumed now," Dr Shamsul said.The vaccine recipients will be out of lockdown purview while going out to receive vaccines, he added.