Country's progress linked with accountability of Imran Khan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sep 26, 2018
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the security threat to the country is only from ‘Foreign Funded Fitna and fraud of Imran Khan’ and the country’s progress and prosperity was linked with the accountability of Imran Khan.

Reacting to the remarks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, she said that the country has not faced the biggest security threat in its history like the ‘Foreign Funded Fitna and fraud of Imran Khan’, who has played a serious game with the national security and interests.

“The country will surely prosper if Imran Khan were made subservient to the law,” she added.

Being the head of government, she said, Imran Khan was solely responsible for all the wrongs committed during the four-year tenure of PTI, but the real power was exercised by his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi.

Referring to Imran Khan’s remarks about his limited powers as the country’s chief executive, Marriyum said had he had absolute power, then the gravity of his loot and plunder would have been inconceivable.

With “limited power”, Imran Khan had damaged the country’s interests and played sinister games to achieve his political motives, she said, adding the state would have been in danger if he had held “absolute power”.

She said Imran Khan should have told the masses if he did not enjoy complete power while being in the government for some four years. Ironically, he had unleashed his full power to victimize his political opponents, she added.

Marriyum alleged that Imran Khan traded off Kashmir for foreign funding and pushed the national economy into a quagmire with the “limited power”.
