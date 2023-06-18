What's new

'Country's poor now 18.7pc and extreme poor 5.6pc'

'Country's poor now 18.7pc and extreme poor 5.6pc'​

BSS
Published :
Jun 13, 2023 10:49 AM
Updated :
Jun 13, 2023 11:02 AM
Focus Bangla file photo

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Tuesday said that the country's poverty rate stands at 18.7 per cent and the percentage of the extreme poor is 5.6 per cent.

The minister said this while responding to a query made by Hazi Mohammad Selim of Dhaka-7 at the question-answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad in Dhaka with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The poverty rate has been evaluated by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on the basis of cost of basic needs in the year 2022, said the minister.

The basic cost of needs includes daily food consumption, weekly food consumption, monthly non-food consumption, yearly non-food consumption, education expenditure, health expenditure and household durable goods.
 

